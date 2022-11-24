Gun-Toting Cat Burglers Steal $1 Million in Watches and Jewels From Influencer Nour Atta

Read it at NBC Los Angeles
Social media influencer Nour Atta is lucky to be alive after armed thieves broke into a rental home where he was staying on Wednesday. The Stock Hours chat host said four people wearing ski masks entered through an unlocked door and pistol whipped him before making off with what he estimates is $1 million worth of clothing, watches and jewelry. He said he wasn’t sure if he was targeted. “Maybe if they noticed me, they went about it and handled their business, or it could have been something random,” Atta said, according to NBC Los ANgeles. “I’m doing pretty well. It happens. Life is life.”