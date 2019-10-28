CHEAT SHEET
Gunfire Erupts at Vigil for Victim of Texas College Homecoming Party Shooting
Several vehicles were damaged when a gunman opened fire at a vigil for one of two victims killed at a Saturday night homecoming party in Hunt County, Texas, near Texas A&M Commerce university. The lone gunman is still at large from that shooting, which killed two and injured more than a dozen. Police were called to the scene of the vigil around 8 p.m. Sunday night after mourners reported an active shooter. No one was injured, but several vehicles were damaged by bullets. Police say the 750 attendees at the party have been uncooperative in helping identify the gunman at the Saturday night mass shooting, but do say the perpetrator may have been targeting one of the victims when the other got in the line of fire.