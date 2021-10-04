One Dead, Two Wounded in Shooting on Amtrak Train
DEVELOPING
A shooting on an Arizona Amtrak train left one DEA agent dead and two other law enforcement officers wounded. Tucson.com reports that of the two suspects involved, one was killed and another is in custody. The Counter Narcotics Interdiction squad was conducting a regular drug sweep when the shooting occurred. None of the trains’ 137 passengers were wounded. One passenger, Evan Courtney, said he didn’t see the shooting happen but was in a lounge car when “people came running through yelling, ‘Shots fired!’” Courtney told CNN that he saw the SWAT team outside his window with “assault rifles huddled behind barricades.” When police arrived after about 15 minutes, they instructed passengers to exit the train and run away in the opposite direction, “out of harm’s way.”