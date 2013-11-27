Gunman Holds Two Hostages in CA

CHEAT SHEET
A gunman barricaded in a house in Inglewood, CA, has been holding at least two people hostage inside a home since Wednesday afternoon, and two police officers were injured in a standoff on Wednesday. The gunman apparently threatening to kill a female if police didn't retreat. At least two children were carried out by authorities earlier in the afternoon. According to the police, two officers were injured, one shot and the other was hurt while trying to protect her partner. Both have been released from the hospital.