Gunman Shoots Houston Deputy’s Wife, Child During Home Invasion
FORCED ENTRY
A Houston deputy faced great danger close to home when a gunman broke into his house and shot his wife and step-daughter early Sunday morning, CNN reports. According to police, the gunman forced himself into the home around 2 a.m. Sunday and began shooting, with bullets piercing the deputy's wife in the leg and his step-daughter. Both were transported to the hospital, where the step-daughter had surgery, though police said they were both in stable condition. No motive has been determined, but authorities are hoping a blood trail left after an exchange of fire between the deputy and gunman will help them identify the suspect. “We don’t know anything, what’s the motive of this, if it was targeted or what, all we know is he forced entry,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.