Gunman Shoots Two Cops and Passer-By Dead in Belgium City

A gunman shot dead two police officers and one passer-by before being killed early Monday in Liège, Belgium, in a rampage officials say could be terror-related. Belgian prosecutors say the attacker disarmed police by stabbing them from behind several times and then used their weapons in the shooting rampage. The man shot the officers and a driver in the eastern Belgian city before taking a female cleaner hostage at a school. Two other police were injured in the incident. “There are elements that point in the direction that this is a terrorist act,” Eric Van Der Sypt, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, told the AFP news agency. Police sources quoted in local media said the suspect was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar.” The national anti-terrorist crisis center, which Interior Minister Jan Jambon said was monitoring the situation, said terrorism could not be excluded as a motive, though it was also looking into other possible reasons.