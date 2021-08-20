Gunman in Ski Mask Fires Shots Into New York Harry Potter Store

Read it at CBS New York
Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots into a Harry Potter store in Manhattan early Friday morning, CBS New York reports. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the Flatiron District store on Fifth Avenue. A man donning a ski mask stood before the shop’s front glass window and asked a security guard, “What’s up now?” before firing shots at him, CBS quoted police as saying. The suspect is said to have taken off in a black Mercedes. No injuries have been reported.