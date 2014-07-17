Gunmen Attack Kabul Airport

CHEAT SHEET
While rockets are fired at the main airport in Kabul nearly every week, rarely do militants hit the airport serving civilians and NATO-led forces in an all-out assault. On Thursday, militants with rocket-propelled grenades carried out a frontal attack on the facility, occupying partially constructed buildings, and managing to close down the airport before four of them were killed by special forces. According to a senior Afghan Taliban commander, a large number of Pakistani Taliban have crossed the border to “deploy rapidly in massive numbers all over Afghanistan.” With those numbers, the Taliban claims they can easily hit Kabul and other cities.