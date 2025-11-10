Fox Gushes That Liberals Will Want to Experience ‘Joy’ of Trump NFL Stadium

Fox News is gushing over President Donald Trump’s visit to an NFL game, where loud booing drowned out his address to the crowd.

Fox host Harris Faulkner said the president’s visit to the Washington Commanders game, during which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood seething next to him as the jeers rained down, was a “moment” for Americans to come together.

“I do think that where we are in this particular moment, people are looking for points of joy,” she told an Outnumbered panel. “They’re looking for points to come together. And there’s no denying that this president knows a moment when he sees one.”

Many online pointed out that fans of the Commanders and those of their Sunday opponents, the Detroit Lions, indeed came together—but did so mainly to heckle the president, not to rally around his presence. Photos from the crowd showed that many were flipping the president and his posse off.

Trump just got massively booed and flipped off by the crowd at the Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/KuZgbAvHXI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 9, 2025

Faulkner, 60, saw things differently.

“Even though there were liberals in the crowd, come on,” she continued. “You think they’re going to vote against their team, they’re going to go against their team because he’s there? No, now that everybody’s on the same page in Washington—”

Faulkner was then cut off by her co-host, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, who reminded her that Trump is vying to have the Commanders’ future stadium named in his honor.

Kennedy, 53, said, “If they name the stadium after President Trump, will they still go see games? Of course they will.”

Faulkner agreed, adding “of course they will” herself.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared to be in shock as President Donald Trump’s address to the crowd was drowned out by boos. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Trump’s appearance at the game was awkward beyond the boos. The home team was beaten 44-22; he mumbled his way through commentary on a Fox broadcast, where he admitted he had never scored a touchdown before; and he dined on steak on his way to the stadium, while food stamps remain in limbo due to the shutdown.

Trump’s former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told the Fox panel that Trump can now be known as the “announcer-in-chief.”

“You can now add announcer-in-chief to his prolific resume,” she said, referencing his few minutes on the broadcast. She also noted that Trump became first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978.

A tired-looking President Donald Trump brought a posse with him to the U.S. Open in New York earlier this year. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

McEnany, 37, claimed that Trump’s trips to sporting events on the taxpayers’ dime are part of what makes him so special as a leader.