Guy Fieri Fights Hairdresser

Did he finally see what his hair looks like? Guy Fieri, the brash celebrity chef, was caught on camera by TMZ physically fighting his hairdresser Ariel Ramirez this weekend. Fieri, whose restaurants aren’t exactly famous for the right reasons, was apparently on his way back from landing when the two got into a scuffle in the open door of his SUV. Don’t worry Fieri fanatics, according to a source, “It was just dudes being dudes." A rep for Fieri says, “Things got a little out of hand, but they're all good now."