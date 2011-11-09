Guys Love New ‘My Little Pony’

A remake of the 1980s animated TV show My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic has attracted a cult following of young male fans. After it aired last October, video clips began popping up on techie websites and soon became a viral hit among a group of guys who dubbed themselves “bronies.” Fans across the country started hosting local get-togethers where one bronie could spot another by the paper Pony cutouts in their shirt pockets. This year they established a quarterly New York convention, BroNYCon. But why exactly are they so obsessed with the show? Some cite its high-quality animation, while others say they identify with the four-legged creatures. “The characters aren’t one-dimensional,” explained a 15-year-old brony. “They have flaws, they have backgrounds they’re ashamed of.” A majority claim their interest in the show is completely unrelated to sexuality and gender.
