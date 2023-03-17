Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Her Sad Bone Broth Diet
GOBBLEDYGOOP
Gwyneth Paltrow is addressing the torrent of criticism she received after detailing her restrictive diet—which includes bone broth for lunch—on her Art of Being Well podcast. On Instagram, the actress said that she and her doctor are trying to get her long COVID under control with an anti-inflammatory diet, which includes lots of vegetables, proteins, and carbs. “It’s been working really well. This is based on my medical results…not meant to be advice for anybody else,” Paltrow said on social media Friday. “It’s really just what has worked for me, and it’s been very powerful, very positive.” She then insisted she eats much more than bone broth and vegetables, as she has “full meals” and even French fries some days. “My baseline has been to try to be healthy,” she said.