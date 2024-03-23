Gwyneth Paltrow Shades Ex-President: ‘Fuck You, Bill Clinton’

Gwyneth Paltrow got a little spicy on Thursday as she revealed—over a plate of hot chicken wings—that former President Bill Clinton fell asleep while watching one of her most iconic films.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, a YouTube show where celebrities eat wings with various hot sauces. Paltrow confirmed that Clinton passed out while watching the 1996 Jane Austen adaptation of Emma, where she played the titular role.

“He was snoring right in front of me,” Paltrow said while laughing. “I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’ But it was, so fuck you, Bill Clinton.”

The Goop founder’s slam—which spurred laughter from the host—came in the middle of her 23-minute interview on Hot Ones as she was answering true and false questions about her career. She then ate a wing with bourbon, maple, and Reaper chili hot sauce.

“Fucking-A!” Paltrow said later in the interview after eating a big bite of a wing smothered in La Pimenterie hot sauce. “That is such a JV move.”

Emma, which also stars Alan Cumming, Ewan McGregor, and Jeremy Northam, earned Paltrow immediate praise and secured her a Satellite Award. It also won an Academy Award for Best Music or Comedy Score.