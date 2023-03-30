Paltrow Ski Jury Starts Deliberating After Accuser Invokes Epstein
HE SAID, SHE SAID
A jury in the civil trial pitting Gwyneth Paltrow against a retired optometrist received the case on Thursday, moving into deliberations over who was responsible for a 2016 collision on a Utah ski hill. Terry Sanderson said he was left with a concussion and four broken ribs after the crash, and is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000 in damages. On the penultimate day of the two-week trial, Sanderson compared Paltrow to Jeffrey Epstein in a bizarre speech made from the witness stand. “Part of him will always be on that mountain,” his attorney said in a closing argument, according to CNN. “We hope that you will help bring Terry home off that mountain with a fair verdict for today.” Paltrow, who testified last week that it was Sanderson who hit her on the Park City slope, is seeking a symbolic $1 in damages in a counterclaim. “Ms. Paltrow wants him off the mountain, too, but she should not be responsible for the cost of that,” her attorney said on Thursday.