Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Doing Cocaine in the ’90s
When asked by James Corden what being famous was like in the 90s, before the ubiquity of cellphone surveillance forced celebrities to be a lot more careful, Gwyneth Paltrow had the perfect response on Monday evening. “It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught,” Paltrow said. “You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table. There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.” Queen, thank you for your honesty.