CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Doing Cocaine in the ’90s

    ICONIC

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    When asked by James Corden what being famous was like in the 90s, before the ubiquity of cellphone surveillance forced celebrities to be a lot more careful, Gwyneth Paltrow had the perfect response on Monday evening. “It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught,” Paltrow said. “You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table. There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.” Queen, thank you for your honesty.

    Read it at Daily Mail