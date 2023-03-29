Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Says Mom Was ‘in a State of Shock’ After Ski Crash

CHEAT SHEET
The reality TV-esque civil trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow heated up Tuesday as a deposition from her daughter Apple Martin was read out in court. Telling her side of the story, Martin said she had been right behind her mom skiing downhill and she “did hear some commission” but she continued skiing. After the incident, she said Paltrow “was in a state of shock.” “And I asked what happened, and she said, ‘This a-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.’” Martin shared that after the incident, Paltrow went to the spa to get a massage due to her pain. Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 by alleged victim Terry Sanderson, who claims Paltrow crashed into him, but she’s countersuing for a symbolic $1, claiming Sanderson crashed into her.