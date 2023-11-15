Gwyneth’s Iconic Ski Crash Trial Is Hitting the Stage in London
BREAK A LEG!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s meme-heavy legal battle over a crash on the ski slopes of Utah is finally getting the coda it deserves: a London musical. The production, titled Gwyneth Goes Skiing, was unveiled on Wednesday and will star stage actors Linus Karp as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as her arch nemesis, the 76-year-old retiree Terry Sanderson. “She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah,” the play’s synopsis reads. “In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they – literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch.” The March trial, a cornucopia of First World Problems, went inadvertently viral when a deadpan Paltrow was asked how the accident affected her vacation, to which she replied, “Well, I lost half a day of skiing.” Observers were also treated to Sanderson’s attorney fan-girling over Paltrow’s outfits and famous friends, and Paltrow leaning in to Sanderson’s ear when he lost the case to whisper, “I wish you the best.”