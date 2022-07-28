I’ve Been Working Out All My Life—Here’s What’s in My Gym Bag

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite my horrible nutrition and sleep schedule, one of the biggest hobbies in my life is fitness. I’ve been working out pretty consistently since I started wrestling in 6th grade. I transitioned from that into more traditional lifting at the gym once I reached college, and the habit has stuck with me ever since. As a result, I have tested and tried more different fitness shoes, sweat-absorbing shorts, pants, supplements and everything else under the sun to amplify my fitness game.

With fitness gear, and particularly supplements, not every option that works for me will work for you. However, if you are looking for a list of the items you’ll need to start seriously focusing on fitness, or are simply looking for new alternatives from the items that you currently use, check out the list below to see everything that I keep with me in my gym bag.

Allbirds Tree Flyers For a very long time, I wore Adidas Boost running shoes. This recently changed after having tried out Allbirds Tree Flyers. The Tree Flyers are without question the lightest running shoes I have ever worn. In addition to the lightness, the open weave top allows for maximum breathability and comfort so I’m never sweating in my shoes on hot days. Additionally, the Tree Flyers are some of the most sustainably made running shoes on the market. Buy at Allbirds $ 160

Bamboo Ave. Boundless Short This may sound absolutely ridiculous, but the Bamboo Ave. Boundless Short is the most comfortable pair of shorts I have ever worn in my life. The shorts are made of plastic bottles and upcycled coconuts to promote sustainability, and are naturally odor resistant because of the coconuts. The interior lining gently hugs my legs and the shorts themselves are stylish enough to be worn as a part of a casual outfit. Buy at Bamboo Ave $ 64

Ten Thousand Set Short While not quite as comfortable as the Boundless Short, the Ten Thousand Set Short makes up for it in pure performance and durability. The shorts stretch and move alongside me as I exercise, while the light fabric keeps me cool and comfortable in the heat. The shorts are also 100% amphibious, so I could easily wear them to the beach at trunks or take a dip in the pool without changing. The shorts are also chlorine and salt water resistant so they won’t be damaged under any circumstances. Buy at Ten Thousand $ 78

Smartwool Run Targeted Cushion Mid Crew Socks I have tried dozens of different socks from nearly every major athletic apparel brand, yet the Smartwool Run Targeted Cushion Mid Crew Socks are the ones I always find myself coming back to. Made from Merino wool, the socks are naturally odor resistant, and the Smartwool construction ensures that they will stand up to long-term wear and tear without falling apart. Additionally, the socks are light and breathable despite the target cushioning (which is a lifesaver on your feet). The socks also come in creative designs which is a fun bonus to any workout outfit you choose to wear. Buy at Smartwool $ 22

Lululemon In Mind Pant If you are looking for joggers instead of shorts, you’d be hard pressed to find any that do the job as well and are as comfortable as Lululemon In Mind Pants. The pants are designed with yoga in mind so they have enough space for you to really move around while still tapering to your leg. Additionally, the pants are so breathable and comfortable that I can wear them during the summer time without feeling like too hot. At the same time, the pants have proven to stand up well for years. I’ve had the same pair without needing to replace them for almost 3 years now with no signs of damage. Buy at Lululemon $ 118

Under Armour ArmourPrint Short Sleeve If you have read any of my other articles on clothing, you’ll know I am a fairly sweaty person. In the heat, even in the cold, my body finds a way to work up a sweat. As a result, the Under Armour ArmourPrint Short Sleeve is perfect for me. Constantly wicking away sweat while also drying incredibly quickly, I don’t need to worry about soaking through my shirts during a particularly intense workout. The shirt is also light and breathable for easy comfort. You can also get the shirt in five different colors if you ever want to get multiple and switch them throughout the week. Buy at Under Armour $ 40

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder There are so many different protein powders on the market, and I have tried a lot of different options. Much like the name suggests Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is in fact the gold standard. From a personal standpoint, so many protein powders end up tasting chalky or are too thick, but Gold Standard has remained pretty tasty to drink despite having one almost every day for six years now. There is nothing noteworthy about the powder besides the quality protein and BCAAs, and the taste. But when it comes to supplements, there doesn’t need to be any special bells and whistles attached. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

C4 Original Pre Workout Powder If you are looking to get a pre-workout powder, the most reliably solid one that I have tried is C4 Original Pre-Workout Powder. There are tons of options available that all promise incredible results, but most of the time all I am looking for is a solid jolt to get me going after a long day of work. C4 accomplishes that with relative ease. There are tons of different flavors, all of which are pretty sweet and strange, but if I had to choose one, Cherry Limeade or Fruit Punch are probably the best over a longer timeframe. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

