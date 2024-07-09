Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, Is Pregnant With Her First Child
‘COMPLETELY UNEXPECTED’
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, announced via Instagram this week that she’s pregnant with her first child. Perhaps the most famous Munchausen syndrome by proxy victim ever, Blanchard’s story has been the subject of several movie and TV projects since she was incarcerated for her role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. Blanchard has been in the media spotlight since her release after serving time in prison—including for her recent divorce from husband Ryan Anderson, whom she’d married while still incarcerated. She reconnected with her ex Ken Urker, 31, soon after filing for divorce from Anderson in April, and now the two are expecting their first child in January 2025. “I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said. “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”