Hacienda Health Care License to be Revoked After Maggots Found on Resident

The state of Arizona has started the procedure to revoke the license of the Hacienda Health Care facility after a 28-year-old male patient was found with maggots swarming around his surgical incision wound. The center is where an incapacitated woman suddenly gave birth last year. A male nurse has been arrested for rape and sexual assault in that incident. The maggot-infested patient was in the intermediate care wing for individuals with intellectual disabilities, according to Arizona Central. State officials said Friday that the would seek to revoke the facility’s license after an “extremely disturbing incident involving inadequate patient care.” The officials called for “strong and immediate action” demanding that the facility is closed immediately and the residents transferred.