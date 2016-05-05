Hacker Claims Breach on Hillary’s Server

A Romanian computer hacker who first publicized Hillary Clinton’s private email address now claims he also breached the former secretary of State’s private email server. Marcel Lehel Lazar, also known as Guccifer, told NBC News he easily hacked Clinton’s server on more than one occasion. His hack into the email account of a close Clinton adviser first exposed the Democratic presidential candidate’s email account. Lazar was extradited last month from Romania to the U.S. to face hacking charges. However, Lazar has no proof or documentation to back up his claims while the FBI review of the Clinton server logs had no indications of a break-in, according to a source familiar with the case. Brian Fallon, national press secretary for Clinton’s presidential campaign, said Lazar’s claims were baseless and his descriptions of Clinton’s server are “inaccurate.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10