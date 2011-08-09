Hacker Group Threatens Facebook

What did Facebook ever to do Anonymous? The hacking group has threatened to destroy the social networking site in a YouTube video first posted July 16 but not widely circulated until this week. “Your medium of communication you all so dearly adore will be destroyed,” the speaker says in the video. “Everything you do stays on Facebook regardless of your privacy settings and deleting your account is impossible,” the speaker says. The speaker then urges Facebook users to “join the cause and kill Facebook for the sake of your privacy.” A Facebook spokesman declined to comment Tuesday about the video. But the operation, which the speaker claims will take place on Nov. 5, or Guy Fawkes Day, may not have the backing of all the group of loosely connected hackers, as someone tweeted Tuesday that not “all of #Anonymous agrees with it.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10