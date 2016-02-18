Hacker Suspect Rescued by Disney Cruise

Read it at Boston Herald
Federal officials have found a man who allegedly hacked the network of a children’s hospital, fled the country, and was then rescued by a Disney cruise ship. The Disney Wonder assisted Martin Gottesfeld and his wife, who were in a small boat near Cuba and made a distress call. He was arrested in Miami on conspiracy charges when the ship docked. Gottesfeld is accused of participating in the Anonymous hack, which hindered the Boston hospital’s network for about a week, as part of a high-profile child-custody case.