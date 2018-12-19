Hackers Infiltrated Thousands of EU Diplomatic Cables Over Several Years: Report

Thousands of diplomatic cables infiltrated by hackers who cracked the European Union’s diplomatic communications network have revealed member nations’ leaders’ concerns over the Trump administration and how to go about dealing with Russia, China, and the potential rebirth of Iran’s nuclear program, The New York Times reports. In one cable, European diplomats reportedly described a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin as “successful (at least for Putin)” while another quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping comparing Trump’s tactics to a “no-rules freestyle boxing match.” According to the Times, the hackers used techniques over a three-year period that resemble those employed by a highly specialized unit within the China’s People’s Liberation Army. The cables give insight to Europe’s difficulty dealing with the political upheaval across the three continents.
