Hackers: Sony ‘Very Wise’ to Pull Film

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, hackers of Sony Pictures has sent the company a messaging praising its decision to pull The Interview as a “very wise decision.” The collective had threatened attacks on theaters if the movie was not pulled. According to reports on Friday, the FBI has determinedthat North Korea was behind the hack. In the message, the hackers told Sony, "Now we want you never let the movie released, distributed or leaked in any form of, for instance, DVD or piracy." It reportedly went on to demand that, "everything related to the movie, including its trailers, as well as its full version down from any website hosting them immediately."