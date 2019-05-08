Report: Hackers Stole Money From Amazon Seller Accounts in ‘Extensive’ Fraud

Amazon was hit by “extensive” fraud last year, with unknown hackers stealing funds from merchant accounts over a period of six months, Bloomberg reports, citing court documents. According to Bloomberg, the hackers breached about 100 seller accounts and were able to siphon cash from the sellers' sales and loans into their own Barclays or PrePay accounts. A U.K. legal document from November, which was recently made public, states the hack occurred between May and October 2018—but does not say how the hackers were able to change account details to add their accounts, according to the report. Amazon has not yet publicly commented on the matter.