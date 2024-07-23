Hackers Took Control of Sydney Sweeney’s Phone and X Account

CHEAT SHEET
    Clay Walker

    Sydney Sweeney on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in 2024.

    Monica Schipper/Getty

    Hackers broke into both Sydney Sweeney’s phone and X account, according to the Daily Mail. Proof of the hacking reportedly surfaced when a photo of an iPhone and a July 2 Verizon receipt showing changes to the actress’ account was posted online by 404 Media. According to 404 Media’s report, Sweeney had been SIM swapped. In other words, someone had stolen her phone number and could use it to make calls and send messages on a different device. The photo’s date coincided with tweets sent out on the Euphoria star’s X account that promoted a cryptocurrency scam. “Going live on spaces soon, stay tuned to see what $weeney can do,” one of the deleted Xs read. One included a link to a meme coin, and other odd messages referenced “mc” and the “supply” being “burnt.” All of these messages have since been removed from her account. Sweeney has yet to address the supposed hack on her phone or X account.

