Hackers Took Over DC Police Cameras Ahead of Inauguration

Police surveillance camera in Washington, D.C. were infected by hackers just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Washington Post reported Friday. City officials were cited saying 123 of the city’s 187 cameras were infected with ransomware, leaving them unable to record between Jan. 12 to Jan. 15. Although the issue was reportedly resolved easily – by simply removing the software – it remains unclear who was behind the cyberattack. City authorities said they did not pay the demanded ransom, and nothing happened as a result. Secret Service spokesman Brian Ebert said public safety was not threatened by the incident, and city officials described the hacking as “localized.”