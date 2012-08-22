Hacking Victims to Be Revealed

CHEAT SHEET
The names of up to 600 victims of phone hacking are expected to be released in the next few weeks, Britain’s The Independent reported on Wednesday. About 200 names have already been released, including some of the most high-profile victims, such as Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, and murder victim Milly Dowler, and there are more public figures expected to be named. The news comes as the publishing division is being spun off of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. empire, and the headlines are likely to generate some negative publicity for his British newspapers, the well-respected Times, the well-read Sun, and the now-defunct News of the World.