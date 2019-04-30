A GOD AMONG MEN
‘Hadestown’ Leads the Tony Awards Pack With 14 Nominations; ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Snubbed for Best Play
The musical Hadestown leads the Tony nominations pack, with 14 nominations—including one for the 73-year-old André de Shields, who told The Daily Beast he would like a surviving member of his family to see him win a Tony. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations scored 12 nominations, with 10 going to Tootsie. In the play categories, Network, starring Bryan Cranston, and To Kill a Mockingbird, starring Jeff Daniels, scored nine nominations apiece. In his debut season on Broadway, Jeremy Pope was nominated as best actor in a play for Choir Boy, and best featured actor in a musical for Ain’t Too Proud. In notable snubs, the much-hyped Network and To Kill a Mockingbird didn’t make the Best Play category, and Glenda Jackson didn’t win a nomination in the Lead Actress (Play) category for King Lear. Other highly-rated plays to watch out for include Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman and Heidi Schreck’s What The Constitution Means To Me. The Tony Awards will be presented on June 9 at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, in a ceremony hosted by James Corden.