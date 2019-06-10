‘Hadestown’ Wins Tony Award for Best Musical

Hadestown, a song-and-dance adaptation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The production—with music, lyrics, and a book written by Anaïs Mitchell—had the most 2019 Tony nominations, with 14. It bested The Prom, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations in the musical category.

“If Hadestown stands for anything, it’s that change is possible, and in dark times, hope can come again,” producer Mara Isaacs said in accepting the award.