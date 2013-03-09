CHEAT SHEET

    Hagel Visit Sparks Fury in Kabul

    Afghan soldier runs outside of bombing site in Kabul on Saturday. (Anja Niedringhaus/AP)

    Chuck Hagel got an explosive introduction to his position as United States defense secretary this week. Just hours after his arrival in Afghanistan on Friday, a suicide bomber detonated his vest bomb in Kabul, killing at least 10. Hagel was being briefed in a secure location at the time of the attack, which occurred a few feet from the defense ministry’s exterior walls. The Taliban has already claimed responsibility for the event, saying the attack came in response to Hagel’s “spreading [of] lies” about its weaknesses. Visits to war zones by U.S. officials are never announced due to such risks.

