Hagel Visit Sparks Fury in Kabul

Chuck Hagel got an explosive introduction to his position as United States defense secretary this week. Just hours after his arrival in Afghanistan on Friday, a suicide bomber detonated his vest bomb in Kabul, killing at least 10. Hagel was being briefed in a secure location at the time of the attack, which occurred a few feet from the defense ministry’s exterior walls. The Taliban has already claimed responsibility for the event, saying the attack came in response to Hagel’s “spreading [of] lies” about its weaknesses. Visits to war zones by U.S. officials are never announced due to such risks.