Hagel Worried About Syria Plan

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is concerned about U.S. policy toward Syria and told National Security Adviser Susan Rice so in a “highly private, and very blunt” memo this month, according to CNN. Hagel’s memo provided a detailed analysis and focused on how “we need to have a sharper view of what to do about the Assad regime,” according to a senior U.S. official. However, his concerns are not related to the Pentagon’s efforts to train and equip moderate Syrian forces. Reports have circulated recently about some (anonymous) White House officials’ dissatisfaction with Hagel’s performance, though there has been no indication that President Obama shares the same opinion.