Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Stroke-Like Symptoms’

Hailey Bieber was briefly hospitalized this week after suffering “stroke-like symptoms” while having breakfast with her famous husband.

In a Saturday Instagram story, the 25-year-old model wrote that she was having a Thursday breakfast with Justin Bieber “when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.” At the hospital, Bieber wrote that doctors found that she had suffered “a very small clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen,” but that her “body passed it on its own” and she quickly recovered.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctor and nurses who took care of me,” Bieber wrote.“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Bieber’s hospitalization was first reported Saturday by TMZ, who claimed the model’s condition affected her ability to move and that she was admitted to a Palm-Springs area hospital. The outlet also reported that doctors were looking into whether Bieber’s condition was possibly spurred by COVID-19.

Last month, Bieber's hospital revealed her husband had tested positive for the deadly virus and was forced to cancel his scheduled show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In a statement to TMZ at the time, Justin Bieber’s representative said the singer “thankfully is feeling OK.” A representative for Hailey Bieber declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment about whether the model had COVID—and if her recent ailment was related.