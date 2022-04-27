Hailey Bieber Reveals ‘Mini-Stroke’ Was Caused by ‘Fairly Large’ Hole in Her Heart
‘SCARY’
Hailey Bieber has opened up on the health issues that caused her to be suddenly hospitalized last month with stroke-like symptoms. In a YouTube video, the 25-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber said that doctors at UCLA performed in-depth tests after the episode and found that she had a hole in her heart known as a patent foramen ovale, or PVO. The flap between the right and left chambers of the heart, which usually closes after birth, had grown to become a “fairly large” grade five PVO, which is the highest grade, she said. Instead of filtering the blood clot to the lungs to absorb, the hole allowed the clot to escape and travel to her brain, causing a transient ischemic attack. After surgery to mend the hole, Bieber said, “I’m really relieved I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and live my life.”