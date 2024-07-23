Hailey Bieber Says She’s ‘Not Super Close With My Family’ Anymore
‘VERY INDEPENDENT’
Hailey Bieber isn’t as tight with her family as she used to be. That’s what the 27-year-old model, who’s pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber’s first baby, told W magazine in an interview published Tuesday. “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” the Rhode founder told the magazine. Bieber, of course, is a member of the famous Baldwin family, and actors Alec, Billy, and Daniel are her uncles, while Stephen is her father. Her mother, Kennya Baldwin, married Stephen in 1990, and they have another daughter, 31-year-old Alaia. Despite apparently not being close to her family anymore, Bieber spoke highly of her childhood and said she has “very fond, beautiful memories.” In addition to talking about her family, Bieber also got candid about her “emotional” pregnancy, which is in its final stretch. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me,” she said.