CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Brand Sued for Trademark Infringement

    BUMPY RHODE

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Less than a week after launching her new skincare line, Rhode, Hailey Bieber is being sued for alleged trademark infringement. Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, co-founders of the fashion brand Rhode, are suing the model and claiming that her notoriety will cause her brand to overshadow theirs. According to the lawsuit, Bieber, whose middle name is Rhode, is using similar marketing tactics and taglines on social media as the fashion brand. In the complaint, the co-founders said, “Far from dispelling confusion, Bieber appears intent on exacerbating it, adopting taglines like ‘shop rhode’ and ‘on the rhode’ that Rhode [the clothing line] itself has been using for years.” The Wall Street Journal reported that the suit claims Bieber’s representatives attempted to buy the Rhode trademark for clothing in 2018, an offer that Khatau and Vickers turned down.

    Read it at Wall Street Journal