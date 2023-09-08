‘Hairspray’ Actress Goes Into Labor at Beyoncé Show—and Stays

CHEAT SHEET
Hairspray actress Sarah Francis Jones went into labor at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles this week—and stayed to hear more. In an interview with KTLA, Jones said she wasn’t due for a couple more weeks so she assumed she was having early Braxton Hicks contractions and didn’t need to break away, but then the cadence changed. “The biggest contractions happened during ‘Virgo’s Groove,’” her partner, Marcel Spears, co-star of TV’s The Neighborhood, said. They kept listening until the contractions were 20 minutes apart and then headed out. “By the time we got to the car in the parking lot it was full on intense,” Spears said. Baby Nola arrived hours later at the hospital—missing the chance to share a birthday with Beyoncé.