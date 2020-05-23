Infected Missouri Hairstylist Exposed 91 People to COVID-19

No sooner did hair salons open in Missouri than officials found themselves with a public-health nightmare on their hands. A stylist at Great Clips in Springfield worked for eight days between May 12 and May 20 while infected with coronavirus and symptomatic. Now authorities are notifying 91 clients and co-workers who may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus that has killed nearly 100,000 people across the United States. Both the stylist and their clients were wearing masks, so authorities say they are hopeful no one else will get sick. But the hairdresser also visited a gym, a Dairy Queen and a CVS.