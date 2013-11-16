Hairy Crabs Crawl Down Train

CHEAT SHEET
A bunch of hairy, large crabs, known as Shanghai Hairy Crabs, broke free from a box and were spotted on a high-speed service train in Germany roaming about the cabin. Only 10 were caught and “spared the cooking pot,” but just four of those have managed to stay alive, transport police said. As for the others: they “remain at large” though are presumably dead by now, a spokesman stated. The bodies of such crabs can grow as large as centimeters, not including the legs. Yum.