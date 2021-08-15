Haiti Scrambles to Rescue Earthquake Survivors Ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
DEVASTATION
As of Sunday morning, at least 304 people have been confirmed dead and 1,800 injured in Haiti after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the island nation Saturday, the Miami Herald reports. Rescue and recovery efforts are taking an urgent tone as Tropical Storm Fred bears down on the nation even as many Haitians still remain missing beneath flattened buildings, according to The New York Times.
While Haitian officials do not believe the damage is as widespread as the 2010 earthquake, they've warned that potential aftershocks could destroy already weakened structures. The natural disaster has prompted the U.S. Geological Survey to issue a “red alert” indicating that thousands more could be dead. The earthquake comes as the nation had already been battling political turmoil from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.