Haiti Summons U.S. Official Over Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments

Haiti’s ambassador to the United States has summoned a U.S. official to explain President Trump’s reported comments condemning the country as a “shithole.” Trump reportedly made the remarks to lawmakers Thursday, questioning why a bipartisan immigration bill offerED protections to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations—all of which he is said to have called “shithole countries.” Journalist Yamiche Alcindor said on MSNBC late Thursday that Paul Altidor, Haiti’s ambassador, told her the Haitian government was taking formal steps to make its outrage over the comments known. “Haitians fought along U.S. soldiers in the Revolutionary War and we continue to be great contributors to American society,” Alcindor quoted Altidor as saying. Altidor also said he believes Trump’s disparaging comments are “based on stereotypes.” “Either the president has been misinformed or he is miseducated,” he said.
