Haitian-American GOP Rep: Yes, Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments Were Racist

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s reported comments about “shithole countries” were racist in nature. “I think they were, yes,” Love said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I think that they were unfortunate.” Last week, lawmakers who were in the room with Trump during a meeting about immigration policy confirmed that the president said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” It was later reported that Trump said, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Love is the first Haitian-American to be elected to Congress.