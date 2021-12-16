Haitian Gang Frees Kidnapped U.S. Missionaries

CHEAT SHEET
A violent Haitian gang has freed the remaining 12 missionaries who were kidnapped and taken hostage two months ago, the Miami Herald reported Thursday. The 400 Mawozo gang had demanded $1 million to release each member of the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries after their Oct. 16 abduction—and threatened to kill them if they didn’t get the money. Five of the original 17 had been released in recent weeks and the U.S. State Department said it was working with the Haitian government to bring the rest home. The details of how the release was arranged was not made public.