Haitians Involved in Moïse Murder Probe Got Death Threats for Not Tampering With Evidence
‘BULLET IN YOUR HEAD’
Justice officials in Haiti claim they received death threats as they were pushed to tamper with evidence collected in the investigation into the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, The New York Times reports. The probe, marred from the start with irregularities and corruption, is now at risk of being incomplete despite the government’s assurances that justice will be delivered. Clerks and and a judge have alleged they were pressured by unknown callers to alter sworn witness statements and that they could be killed if they refused to do so. Of the dozens of suspects detained in connection with the invasion and murder at the president’s residence, none of them have been charged. Léon Charles, the police chief involved with the investigation, did not respond to requests for comment despite receiving numerous reports about individuals affiliated with the investigation being pressured to tamper with evidence.