Haley Joel Osment Launches Into Slur-Riddled Rant During Arrest
Former child star Haley Joel Osment was caught calling a police officer an antisemitic slur and a “Nazi” while being arrested for alleged public intoxication at California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort last week. In bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post, Osment could be heard saying “I’ve been kidnapped by a f---ing Nazi” and “You are a f---ing k---” to the arresting officer. The Sixth Sense star was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes on April 8, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People magazine Wednesday. He has since been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. The Oscar-nominated actor was booked but is no longer in police custody. In a statement to the New York Post, Osment said he was “absolutely horrified” by his behavior and apologized to the Jewish community. “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place,” Osment said. “But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage—I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me.” He continued, “I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”