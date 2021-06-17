Half Full’s Last-Minute Father’s Day Drink & Food Gift Guide

It would make sense to start searching for Father’s Day gifts right after Mother’s Day. But here we are, a few days from the big day, and the clock is ticking. Fortunately, there are a number of excellent—and delicious—gifts that you can still pick up or order for your dad. Just remember: There is no correlation between his enjoyment of a present and how far in advance you purchased it. Cheers!

Stock His Bar Cart

If there was ever a bottle of whiskey to splurge on for Father’s Day, Midleton Very Rare Vintage Release 2021 ($220) is it. The whiskey is made at the Midleton Distillery, located at the southern end of Ireland, which is also home to other whiskies your father might enjoy, including Jameson and Redbreast. The latest Midleton release—the 38th that the company has put out since 1984—just hit the market and was created by new master distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

A Signature Spirit

If your father is a Scotch drinker, single malt distillery Aberfeldy has the perfect gift for him: a bottle of the brand’s acclaimed 12-year-old whisky ($60) covered in gold wax and embossed with his initials. It’s a pretty special present and can be purchased through June 19 on ReserveBar. (As long as you order before Father’s Day, it will ship early next week.)

Actor Nick Offerman is a super fan of and, fittingly, a partner of the Islay single malt whisky Lagavulin. Offerman just created a limited-edition 11-year-old expression of the whisky. The new Offerman Edition ($80) spent several months in a barrel that had previously held a special Guinness Beer, which is one of his own father’s favorite drinks.

If your dad is anything like my dad, he loves James Bond movies. Bollinger’s Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition ($79) features the logo of the dapper super spy and comes in a box featuring a tuxedo clad Daniel Craig and an Aston Martin.

Spirited Desserts

Most boozy desserts are awful. But every once in a while, someone cracks the code and produces a delicious, well-balanced spirited confection. The Whisky Kringle ($25) from historic Wisconsin bakery O&H is one of these treats, spiked with a good amount of Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky and produced as a nod to Scotland’s connection to Scandinavia. The best part? O&H offers two-day shipping.

Another delectable option is the nine-inch Whisky Dark Chocolate Cake ($125) from Lady M Confections that is made with Iwai Japanese Whisky. Beyond impressive, the stunning cake capitalizes on the whisky flavor, combining it with dark chocolate and orange. It’s available by mail order via Goldbelly and also for immediate pick up at outposts of Lady M Confections across the country.

Chill Out

This year, Father’s Day coincides with the official start of summer. So it only seems fitting to break out the ice and make highballs or other cooling concoctions. My favorite silicone ice trays are made by Tovolo, which are consistently high-quality. The brand’s skull ice cube maker ($20) is fun and will be a hit with dads who drink Old-Fashioneds or whiskey on the rocks. (The maker produces three different skull shapes.)