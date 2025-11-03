Poll Shows Most Americans Think Trump Is Bad for Freedom

More than half of American voters believe the MAGA administration has no interest in protecting some of the most sacred provisions of the Constitution.

While roughly half of the country says the Trump White House is “not committed” to protecting rights and freedoms overall, clear majorities say they don’t believe the president will fight to protect freedom of the press, speech and elections, or ensure a fair criminal justice system, according to a new poll released by ABC News, the Washington Post and Ipsos Monday.

Respondents appeared fairly split on whether Trump will safeguard freedom of religion in future, there is at least one area in which he appears to excel, with 73 percent stating he’s definitely big on protecting the right to bear arms.

It’s only the latest devastating poll to have struck the White House over the past few days. On Sunday, NBC released fresh stats not only showing that 52 percent of voters blame Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown, but that Democrats currently hold an eight point lead against the GOP ahead of the battle for Congress next year.

President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff and former political director James Blair was quick to shrug off those numbers Sunday, describing public polling as a “Rorschach Test” and arguing that “by historical standards, midterm outlook is fine [right now] for GOP.”

That’s a fairly optimistic prognosis compared to concerns voiced by some elected Republican officials over the past few weeks.

Earlier in October, rogue Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said her party ignores at its own peril the mounting signs of public dissatisfaction ahead of next year’s polls.

“I can’t see into the future, but I see Republicans losing the House if Americans are continuing to go paycheck-to-paycheck,” she told Semafor. “They’ll definitely be going into the midterms looking through the lens of their bank account.”

Firebrand Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has meanwhile framed last month’s colossal “No Kings” anti-Trump protests as a clear indication of growing mobilization among the president’s adversaries.

“Unquestionably, we should take political peril seriously,” he told Bloomberg Television. “There is a lot of energy. There is a lot of anger on the left. And elections can be dangerous when one side is mobilized, is angry.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story.