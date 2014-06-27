Half of Clinton Speaking Haul Is Foreign

CHEAT SHEET
In a review of the ways in which the Clinton family has amassed its fortune since leaving office, The Washington Post reports that the majority of Bill Clinton’s speaking fees came from foreign sources. Clinton has made $104.9 million for 542 speeches since leaving the White House, and $56.3 million of it was from abroad. In addition, the most frequent patron of Clinton during this time was the financial-services industry, which has had the former president make at least 102 appearances, for $19.6 million. Clinton’s speech income was publicly available because his wife, Hillary, has been in public office.