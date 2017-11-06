Half of the Texas Shooting Victims Are Children

CHEAT SHEET
Twelve to 14 children were either killed or wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a Texas church Sunday morning, The Washington Post reported. Officials have confirmed that 26 people were killed. The shooting is the worst mass murder of children since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Authorities said the victims killed in Sutherland Springs ranged in age from 5 to 72, though one family said a 1-year-old girl was among those killed. Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed to The Daily Beast on Monday that the former in-laws of Devin Patrick Kelley, the alleged gunman, attended the First Baptist Church but were out of town on Sunday and were not present during the massacre.